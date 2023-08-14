The Atlanta Falcons signed CB Blessuan Austin to the roster on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.

He had a tryout for Atlanta back in June.

Austin, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract when New York opted to release him.

From there, Austin caught on with the Seahawks in September, where he remained with the team until the end of the season.

Seattle opted to not tender a qualifying offer to Austin, making him a free agent in 2022. He caught on with the Broncos in April but was released during roster cutdowns in the preseason.

In 2021, Austin appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and recorded 10 tackles.