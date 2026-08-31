Falcons Signed Two To Initial PS

According to Tom Pelissero, the Falcons signed DE Cameron Sample and TE Nick Muse to their initial practice squad.

Sample, 26, was a four-year starter at Tulane and was named first-team All-AAC in 2020. The Bengals drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sample finished the final year of a four-year, $4,268,142 contract that included a $788,142 signing bonus before re-signing a one-year deal with Cincinnati last off-season.

He had a stint with the 49ers in camp before signing with the Falcons.

In 2025, Sample appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and made two starts. He tallied 17 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.