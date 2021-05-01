Falcons Signing Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks

According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons are signing undrafted Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks to a contract.

Franks, 23, was a one-year starter at Arkansas after spending three years at the University of Florida.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Blaine Gabbert.

During his four-year college career, Franks completed 61.6 percent of his pass attempts for 6,700 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. He also rushed 294 times for 642 yards, and nine touchdowns in 36 career games.