Falcons Signing C Ryan Neuzil To Two-Year Deal

The Atlanta Falcons have reached an agreement with restricted free-agent C Ryan Neuzil on a two-year, $9.5 million deal that includes $6.25 milion guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter.
Neuzil, 27, was an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2021. Neuzil originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with Atlanta but was waived coming out of training camp.
Neuzil caught onto the Falcons’ practice squad and eventually re-signed to a futures deal before being among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and returning to the practice squad.
From there, Atlanta signed him to a two-year deal back in 2023.
In 2024, Neuzil appeared in 17 games for the Falcons and made eight starts.
