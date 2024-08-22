Falcons Signing CB AJ Terrell To Four-Year, $81M Extension

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons are signing CB AJ Terrell to a four-year, $81 million extension.

Schefter adds that the deal includes $65.8 million in full guarantees which is the largest ever for a cornerback on a four-year contract.

Terrell, 25, was selected in the first round by the Falcons out of Clemson back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $14.3 million rookie contract that included a fifth-year option through 2024. Atlanta picked up his fifth-year option in April of 2023.

In 2023, Terrell appeared in and started all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 45 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 11 passes defended and no interceptions.