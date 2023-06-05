Falcons Sign CB Breon Borders, Cut DB Jamal Peters

According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons are signing CB Breon Borders to a deal following a workout.

The team confirmed the move and announced DB Jamal Peters would be released in a corresponding transaction.

Borders, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2017. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later signed to the practice squad.

From there, Borders had brief stints with the Bills, Texans, Jaguars and Washington over the next two seasons. He signed with the Steelers ahead of the 2020 season before being claimed by the Dolphins off waivers after being cut in August. Miami waived Borders heading into the season and he later caught on with the Titans.

Borders spent the bulk of the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Tennessee on either the roster or practice squad before the Cardinals signed him to their active roster late in 2021. He signed a futures deal for 2022 but was released during the preseason. He had a stint with the Bears on the practice squad later in the year.

In 2021, Borders appeared in eight games for the Titans and Cardinals and recorded eight tackles, no interceptions and two pass deflections.