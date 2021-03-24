Falcons Signing CB Fabian Moreau

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are signing CB Fabian Moreau to a one-year contract on Wednesday. 

Fabian Moreau

Moreau, 26, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.33 million contract that includes an $825,392 signing bonus.

Moreau was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2020, Moreau appeared in all 16 games for Washington and recorded nine tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended.

