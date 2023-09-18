Falcons Signing DE Demone Harris To PS, Releasing LB Kemoko Turay

Terrin Waack reports that the Falcons have signed DE Demone Harris to their practice squad and are releasing LB Kemoko Turay from the unit.

The following is an updated look at Atlanta’s practice squad:

Turay, 28, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Rutgers in 2018. He signed a four-year, $5.2 million rookie deal.

Turay was testing out the free-agent market for the first time in his career when he caught on with the 49ers last year. He was on and off of their roster before joining the Falcons in July of this year.

In 2022, Turay appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle.