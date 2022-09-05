Falcons Signing DL Khyiris Tonga To Practice Squad

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they are signing DL Khyiris Tonga to their practice squad on Monday.

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. OL Justin Shaffer
  2. DL Derrick Tangelo
  3. OLB Jordan Brailford
  4. CB Matt Hankins
  5. OL Tyler Vrabel
  6. WR Frank Darby
  7. RB Caleb Huntley
  8. OL Ryan Neuzil
  9. TE MyCole Pruitt
  10. WR Cam Batson
  11. S Teez Tabor
  12. WR Josh Ali
  13. TE Anthony Firkser
  14. TE Tucker Fisk
  15. CB Ka’Dar Hollman
  16. DL Khyiris Tonga

Tonga, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round out of BYU in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,563,647 that also includes an $83,647 signing bonus. 

During his four-year college career, Tonga recorded 130 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 12 pass defenses in 47 career games. 

In 2021, Tonga started in 15 games for the Bears, making two starts and recording 24 tackles.

