Falcons Signing DL Khyiris Tonga To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they are signing DL Khyiris Tonga to their practice squad on Monday.

OFFICIAL: We have signed DL Khyiris Tonga to our practice squad. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 5, 2022

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

OL Justin Shaffer DL Derrick Tangelo OLB Jordan Brailford CB Matt Hankins OL Tyler Vrabel WR Frank Darby RB Caleb Huntley OL Ryan Neuzil TE MyCole Pruitt WR Cam Batson S Teez Tabor WR Josh Ali TE Anthony Firkser TE Tucker Fisk CB Ka’Dar Hollman DL Khyiris Tonga

Tonga, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round out of BYU in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,563,647 that also includes an $83,647 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Tonga recorded 130 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 12 pass defenses in 47 career games.

In 2021, Tonga started in 15 games for the Bears, making two starts and recording 24 tackles.