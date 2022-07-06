Falcons Signing DT Eddie Goldman To One-Year Deal

Jordan Schultz reports that the Falcons are signing veteran DT Eddie Goldman to a one-year contract.

Goldman, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.686 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension with Chicago worth over $42 million, which included $25 million guaranteed.

He was entering the third year of his deal and set to earn a salary of $8,760,000 next season when Chicago released him.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact the Falcons’ 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

He had recently visited with the Ravens back in March but the two sides never reached an agreement.

In 2021, Goldman appeared in 14 games and recorded 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, and half a sack.