Falcons Signing DT Travis Bell Off Bears’ Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Falcons are signing DT Travis Bell off of the Bears’ practice squad to their active roster.

Bell, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Kennesaw State. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract but was among Chicago’s final roster cuts and re-signed to their practice squad.

During his college career, Bell appeared in 33 games for Kennesaw State.