Falcons Signing Ferris State WR Jared Bernhardt

Field Yates reports that the Falcons are signing Ferris State WR/KR Jared Bernhardt as an undrafted free agent.

Bernhardt previously starred in lacrosse at Maryland, starting on their National Championship team in 2017 as a freshman and was later named the top player in the country.

He then attended Ferris State where he became a quarterback, leading the team to an undefeated National Championship win for Division II in 2021.

During his lone season of college football, Bernhardt passed for 1,322 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 1,421 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was also named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year.