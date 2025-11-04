Falcons Signing K Zane Gonzalez, Cutting K John Parker Romo

According to Mike Garafolo, the Falcons are signing K Zane Gonzalez to the roster and waiving K John Parker Romo.

Gonzalez will be the third kicker for Atlanta this season as they’ve gotten substandard production from Romo, who took over for incumbent K Younghoe Koo earlier this season.

Romo missed an extra point that was the deciding margin in Week 9’s 24-23 loss to the Patriots.

Gonzalez, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract and set to make a base salary of $555,000 in 2018 when the Browns waived him a few weeks into the regular season.

The Cardinals later signed Gonzalez to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster during the 2018 season. Arizona brought him back on a one-year restricted tender in 2020 worth $3.27 million.

Gonzalez was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career back in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Lions. Detroit cut him coming out of the preseason, though and re-signed him to the practice squad. Carolina signed him away to their active roster.

Carolina signed Gonzalez to a two-year extension in 2022 but he was traded to the 49ers in March 2023. He was eventually placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason and cut loose in September.

He caught on with Washington’s practice squad in November and was signed to the active roster in December after being elevated three times. Washington brought back Gonzalez on a one-year deal for 2025 but let him loose before the season began.

In 2024, Gonzalez appeared in six games for the Commanders and made five of his seven field goal attempts along with all 19 of his extra-point attempts.

Romo, 28, played at Central Arkansas, Tulsa and Virginia Tech. He signed with the Saints after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. He bounced on and off the roster for a couple of weeks before being let go.

He went on to sign with the Lions in the 2023 offseason but was waived before the season started. Romo signed to the Bears practice squad before being released in October and catching on with the Vikings.

Minnesota waived him in December and he caught on with the Patriots’ practice squad. He re-signed with New England on a futures deal this offseason but was let go in August.

The Falcons signed him to the practice squad and later promoted him to the active roster.

In 2025, Romo has appeared in seven games for the Falcons and made 11 of his 14 field goal attempts and 12 of 13 extra points.