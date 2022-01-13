Falcons Signing LB Duke Ejiofor To Futures Contract

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have signed LB Duke Ejiofor to a futures contract on Thursday.

We have signed OLB Duke Ejiofor to a reserve/future contract. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 13, 2022

Ejiofor, 26, was drafted by the Texans in the sixth round out of Wake Forest in 2018. He’s was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when he was waived with a failed physical back in June.

Ejiofor was placed on injured reserve in 2019 after he suffered a torn Achilles and missed the entire season. Houston once again placed him on injured reserve in 2020 with a torn ACL.

In 2018, Ejiofor appeared in 12 games for the Texans and recorded eight total tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, and two pass defenses.