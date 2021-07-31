Falcons Signing OLB Tuzar Skipper

The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Steelers OLB Tuzar Skipper to a contract on Saturday, according to his agency.

Congratulations to client @TuzarSkipper on signing with the @AtlantaFalcons ðŸ—£ — JL Sports (@JLSports3) July 31, 2021

Skipper, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Toledo, later agreeing to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Steelers. He then managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

However, Pittsburgh waived Skipper coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Giants. New York added him to their practice squad and he was later signed to the Steelers’ active roster.

After being waived during his second stint with the Steelers, Skipper was signed by the Titans practice squad and later elevated to the active roster. He signed a futures contract with Tennessee back in January, but was recently released.

In 2020, Skipper appeared in four games for the Titans and recorded five tackles.