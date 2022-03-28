Falcons Signing RB Qadree Ollison & WR Auden Tate

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have re-signed RB Qadree Ollison to a one-year contract. They also announced that they have signed former Bengals WR Auden Tate to a one-year deal.

We have signed WR Auden Tate to a one-year contract. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 28, 2022

Ollison, 25, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Pitt in 2019. He just finished a four-year, $2.8 million rookie deal with the Falcons.

In 2021, Ollison appeared in eight games for the Falcons and rushed 21 times for 105 yards (5 YPC) and one touchdown.

Tate, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He just played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati.

In 2021, Tate appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.