Falcons Signing S Justin Simmons To One-Year, $8M Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Falcons are signing S Justin Simmons to a one-year, $8 million deal on Thursday.

It was reported earlier today that Atlanta and Simmons were nearing a deal, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise. This marks another major boost to the Falcons’ defense after trading for Patriots OLB Matt Judon yesterday. The pass rush and secondary were two of Atlanta’s biggest remaining weaknesses.

Simmons has also had a visit with the division-rival Saints.

Simmons, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.02 million rookie contract that included a $645,420 signing bonus and was franchise-tagged by the Broncos in 2020.

Simmons was franchised again before he signed a four-year, $61 million extension with the Broncos in 2021. He was set to make a base salary of $14.5 million in the final year of that deal in 2024.

In 2023, Simmons appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and recorded 70 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three interceptions and eight pass deflections.

