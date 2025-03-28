Falcons Signing TE Teagan Quitoriano

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Falcons are signing former Texans TE Teagan Quitoriano to a contract.

Quitoriano, 25, was drafted by the Texans with the No. 170 pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract that included a $296,148 signing bonus when the Texans waived him with an injury designation.

He was dealing with a strained calf, which led to him being cut with a settlement back in September. He joined the Bears practice squad in September before Houston signed him to their active roster in October.

In 2024, Quitoriano appeared in seven games for the Texans.