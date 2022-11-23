Falcons Signing WR Frank Darby To Active Roster

The Atlanta Falcons are signing WR Frank Darby to their active roster, according to Adam Schefter.

Darby, 25, signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract with the Falcons after being selected in the sixth round out of Arizona State.

Atlanta waived Darby coming out of the preseason and eventually re-signed him to their practice squad. He’s spent time in between the team’s active roster and practice squad this season.

In 2022, Darby has appeared in two games for the Falcons.