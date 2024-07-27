49ers Signing WR Frank Darby

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing WR Frank Darby to a one-year contract.

Darby, 26, signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract with the Falcons after being selected in the sixth round out of Arizona State.

Atlanta waived Darby coming out of the preseason and eventually re-signed him to their practice squad. He spent time in between the team’s active roster and practice squad and was ultimately released from their practice squad in January.

In 2023, Darby appeared in one game for the Falcons and didn’t record any stats.