Falcons Signing WR Scotty Miller To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Falcons are signing WR Scotty Miller to a one-year deal on Tuesday.
Miller, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He’s just concluded the final year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract that included $127,480 guaranteed.
In 2022, Miller appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 23 receptions on 40 targets for 185 yards (8.0 YPC).
