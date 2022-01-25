Falcons Veteran TE Lee Smith Retiring From NFL

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that veteran TE Lee Smith is retiring from the NFL.

After 11 seasons in the NFL, @LeeSmith is retiring. pic.twitter.com/0ID2KQxBXV — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 25, 2022

Smith, 34, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2011. After four years with the Bills, Smith signed a three-year, $9 million contract with the Raiders back in 2015.

Smith was set to make a base $3 million base salary for the 2017 season when he agreed to a pay cut. He later signed a three-year, $9 million contract with the Bills in 2020.

The Bills traded Smith to the Falcons last year in exchange for a 2022 late-round pick.

For his career, Smith appeared in 149 games for the Falcons, Bills, and Raiders. He caught 73 passes for 523 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns over the course of 11 seasons.