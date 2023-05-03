Falcons Waive CB John Reid

The Atlanta Falcons have waived CB John Reid, per D. Orlando Ledbetter.

Reid, 26, was a fourth-round pick out of Penn State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Texans.

However, the Texans traded him to the Seahawks after just one season for a conditional draft pick. Seattle waived Reid coming out of the preseason and signed him to the practice squad. He was promoted late in the season and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent for 2022.

However, Seattle waived Reid in October and he later caught on with the Falcons’ practice squad. The Titans signed him off of Atlanta’s practice squad but cut him loose later in the season. Atlanta re-signed him to the practice squad and brought him back on a futures deal for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Reid appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded five tackles.