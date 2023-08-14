Falcons Waive Two

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday they have waived WRs Frank Darby and Chris Blair.

We've made the following roster moves: -Waived Frank Darby

-Waived Chris Blair — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 14, 2023

Darby was waived with an injury designation and will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers. Blair was already on IR and was cut with a settlement.

Darby, 26, signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract with the Falcons after being selected in the sixth round out of Arizona State.

Atlanta waived Darby coming out of the preseason in 2022 and eventually re-signed him to their practice squad. He spent time in between the team’s active roster and practice squad.

In 2022, Darby appeared in five games for the Falcons and caught his only target for 15 yards.