Falcons Worked Out Eight Players

The Atlanta Falcons hosted eight players for a tryout on Monday, according to Howard Bazler.

The full list of players includes:

DT Kyler Baugh DT Jack Heflin DT Tyler Manoa C Matthew Cindric T Coy Cronk RB Elijah Dotson RB Zonovan Knight TE Armani Rogers (signed)

Rogers, 26, went undrafted in 2022 out of Ohio University where he played quarterback.

He caught on with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent at tight end but was later placed on injured reserve during the season.

He missed the 2023 season after suffering a non-contact Achilles injury.

The Eagles claimed him back in August but waived him coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Rogers appeared in ten games for the Commanders and recorded five receptions for 64 yards.