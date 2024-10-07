Falcons Worked Out Eight Players

The Atlanta Falcons hosted eight players for a tryout on Monday, according to Howard Bazler.
The full list of players includes:
- DT Kyler Baugh
- DT Jack Heflin
- DT Tyler Manoa
- C Matthew Cindric
- T Coy Cronk
- RB Elijah Dotson
- RB Zonovan Knight
- TE Armani Rogers (signed)
Rogers, 26, went undrafted in 2022 out of Ohio University where he played quarterback.
He caught on with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent at tight end but was later placed on injured reserve during the season.
He missed the 2023 season after suffering a non-contact Achilles injury.
The Eagles claimed him back in August but waived him coming out of the preseason.
In 2022, Rogers appeared in ten games for the Commanders and recorded five receptions for 64 yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!