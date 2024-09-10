Falcons Worked Out Nine Including WR Phillip Dorsett & CB Ahkello Witherspoon

According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons hosted nine players for workouts on Tuesday including WR Phillip Dorsett and CB Ahkello Witherspoon.

The full list includes:

WR Phillip Dorsett TE Joseph Fortson TE Alec Holler WR Andy Isabella TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden TE Gerrit Prince WR Byron Pringle WR John Ross CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Dorsett, 31, is a former first-round pick by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired him from the Colts in exchange for QB Jacoby Brissett.

He re-signed with New England on a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired in 2019. The Seahawks later signed Dorsett to a one-year contract last year but missed the entire season with a foot injury.

Dorsett had signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Jaguars in 2021, but was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to Jacksonville’s practice squad. The Jaguars released him and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Seattle released Dorsett and he caught on with the Texans for the 2022 season. He signed with the Raiders back in March of last year but was among their final roster cuts. He caught on with the Broncos’ practice squad last season.

In 2023, Dorsett appeared in two games for the Broncos.

Witherspoon, 29, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.88 million contract that included a $973,572 signing bonus.

The Seahawks signed Whitherspoon to a one-year contract worth $4 million in 2021. However, Seattle traded Witherspoon to the Steelers coming out of camp. He re-signed to a two-year deal in Pittsburgh last offseason.

The Steelers elected to cut Witherspoon back in May of last year and he signed on with the Rams.

In 2023, Witherspoon appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 52 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, 14 pass defenses and two fumble recoveries.