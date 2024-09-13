Falcons Worked Out Three Veteran LBs

According to Mike Garafolo, the Falcons hosted three veteran linebackers for workouts on Friday, including Kwon Alexander, Rashaan Evans, and Josh Woods.

Alexander, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,758,320 contract before agreeing to a four-year contract worth $54 million with the 49ers in 2019.

He was traded to the Saints midseason in 2020 for LB Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round pick. He tore his Achilles late in the season and was released.

Alexander returned to the Saints on a one-year deal before joining the Jets for the 2022 season. He then caught on with the Steelers back in July of 2023 and finished last season on injured reserve after suffering a torn Achilles.

In 2023, Alexander appeared in nine games for the Steelers and recorded 41 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception, and one pass deflection.

Evans, 28, was taken with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Titans. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $11,577,192 rookie contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus when the Titans declined his fifth-year option.

The fifth-year option would have cost the Titans $9.735 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. Evans instead became an unrestricted free agent in 2022 and signed a one-year deal with the Falcons.

He had a brief stint with the Eagles on their practice squad earlier this season before joining the Cowboys.

In 2022, Evans appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 159 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries and four pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 52 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.

In 2023, Evans appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and recorded nine tackles.