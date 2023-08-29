Falcons Working Out CB Malcolm Butler

Aaron Wilson reports that the Falcons are working out veteran CB Malcolm Butler, who has not played in a game since the 2020 season.

Butler, 33, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama back in 2014. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before signing a one-year restricted tender worth $3.91 million for the 2017 season.

From there, Butler agreed to a five-year contract worth more than $61 million to go along with over $30 million guaranteed with the Titans in 2018. He was owed a base salary of $11.1 million for the 2021 season when the Titans released him.

Butler signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2021, but he opted to sit out the season. The Cardinals cut him loose this offseason and he later signed a two-year deal worth up to $9 million with the Patriots.

However, the Patriots placed him on injured reserve and later released him with a settlement.

In 2020, Butler appeared in all 16 games for the Titans and recorded 100 tackles, four interceptions and 14 passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 15 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.