Falcons Working To Hire Packers DB Coach Jerry Gray

Mike Garafolo reports that the Falcons are working on a deal with veteran Packers DB coach and defensive passing game coordinator Jerry Gray to join new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen’s staff.

Garafolo notes that Gray coached with Falcons HC Arthur Smith in Washington from 2007-08.

Gray reportedly had interest from the Falcons and Bears this offseason.

Gray, 60, was a first-round draft pick by the Rams back in 1985. He played until 1993 and had brief stints with the Oilers and Buccaneers. He got his start in coaching in the NFL as a defensive quality control coach with the Tennessee Oilers and was promoted to DB coach when the team became the Titans.

The Bills hired Gray as their defensive coordinator in 2001. After stints as a DB coach for the Redskins and Seahawks, Gray returned to Tennessee as the defensive coordinator. He joined Vikings HC Mike Zimmer‘s staff in 2014 and was with them through 2019.

In 2020, the Packers hired Gray as their defensive backs coach and he has remained with the team since.