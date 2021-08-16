Falcons WR J’Mon Moore Reverts To IR, ATL Cuts Two

Falcons WR J’Mon Moore officially reverted to injured reserve on Monday after clearing waivers. Atlanta also waived LB George Obinna and G Bryce Hargrove.

Moore, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Packers back in 2018. He was set to enter the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million rookie contract when Green Bay cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

The Browns later signed Moore to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract last January. However, he was later waived and ended up catching on with the Texans on their practice squad.

Moore returned to Houston on a futures contract but was waived a few months later. The Falcons signed him to a contract last month, but recently waived him with an injury designation.

In 2018, Moore appeared in 12 games for the Packers and recorded two receptions for 15 yards receiving (7.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.