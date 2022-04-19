Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus Signs RFA Tender

According to Adam Schefter, Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus has signed his restricted free agent tender.

Atlanta gave Zaccheaus the original round tender worth about $2.4 million.

Zaccheaus, 24, went undrafted out of Virginia back in 2019 and caught on with the Falcons soon after, making the 53-man roster out of training camp.

As a rookie, he set the record for the longest first reception on a 93-yard touchdown catch from Falcons QB Matt Ryan.

In 2021, Zaccheaus appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and caught 31 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns.