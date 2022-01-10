Florida CB Kaiir Elam Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Florida CB Kaiir Elam announced on Twitter that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL draft.

Forever Striving For More. pic.twitter.com/hXQ2b6eWJs — Kaiir Elam (@kaiirelam5) January 10, 2022

Elam, 20, was a four star recruit who played for three years at the University of Florida. He should compete to be one of the top corners off the board and a first-round pick this spring.

Dane Brugler has Elam ranked as the No. 23 overall player in this year’s draft, including the No. 3 overall cornerback.

In three years at Florida, Elam played in 20 games and recorded 53 total tackles, 20 passes defended and five interceptions.