Florida CB Kaiir Elam Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Florida CB Kaiir Elam announced on Twitter that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL draft.
Forever Striving For More. pic.twitter.com/hXQ2b6eWJs
— Kaiir Elam (@kaiirelam5) January 10, 2022
Elam, 20, was a four star recruit who played for three years at the University of Florida. He should compete to be one of the top corners off the board and a first-round pick this spring.
Dane Brugler has Elam ranked as the No. 23 overall player in this year’s draft, including the No. 3 overall cornerback.
In three years at Florida, Elam played in 20 games and recorded 53 total tackles, 20 passes defended and five interceptions.
