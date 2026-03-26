Florida DL Caleb Banks Will Take At Least Eight Top-30 Visits

Per Zach Goodall, Florida DL Caleb Banks has taken three top-30 visits so far and has five more scheduled.

According to Goodall, Banks has met with the Chiefs, Ravens and Cardinals. Goodall mentions Banks also plans to meet with the Lions, Titans, Broncos, Falcons and Chargers.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Banks, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 99th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Southfield, Michigan. He committed to Louisville and remained there for two seasons before transferring to Florida.

In his collegiate career, Banks appeared in 34 games over five years at Louisville and Florida. He recorded 48 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one pass defended.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.