Florida QB Anthony Richardson Officially Declares For NFL Draft

On Monday, Florida QB Anthony Richardson announced via his Twitter account that he’s skipping the team’s bowl game and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network first reported that Florida expected Richardson to declare.

Richardson, 21, is a redshirt sophomore who took over as the full-time starter in 2022. He’s considered to be a first-round prospect in next year’s draft class.

During his three years at Florida, Richardson has started in ten of his 22 games, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards to go with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns.