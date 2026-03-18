Former Bengals LB Logan Wilson Announces Retirement

Former Bengals and Cowboys LB Logan Wilson announced he is retiring from the NFL, via Kelsey Conway.

Former Bengals LB Logan Wilson has announced his retirement from the NFL pic.twitter.com/ECpKbBX0YQ — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) March 18, 2026

The longtime Bengals was traded to the Cowboys this past season, then cut earlier this offseason in a cap-saving move.

He’s hanging up the cleats after just six seasons.

Wilson, 29, was a four-year starter at Wyoming and was a finalist for the Butkus Award before being selected by the Bengals with the No. 65 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In the final year of his rookie deal, Wilson signed a four-year, $36 million extension through 2027 with Cincinnati. Dallas acquired him in November in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick.

The Cowboys released Wilson in February.

In 2025, Wilson appeared in eight games for the Bengals and seven games for the Cowboys, recording 70 tackles, five pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

For his career, Wilson appeared in 83 games over six seasons with the Bengals and Cowboys. He recorded 565 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, three recoveries, 11 interceptions and 26 pass deflections.