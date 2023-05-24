Former Bengals RB Jeremy Hill Announces Retirement

Former Bengals and Patriots RB Jeremy Hill announced his retirement from the NFL on Instagram after not playing since 2018 due to injuries.

“Unfortunately, due to the injuries I sustained September 9, 2018, I will no longer be pursuing my career in professional football,” Hill posted on Instagram. “That’s right, I’m retiring from the game that we all love so dearly, it’s been one hell of a journey and I wouldn’t have been close to enjoying it without my family, specifically my Mother, my coaches, and all the great teammates I was blessed to play with. Now the fun part of life starts for me, but in the meantime, I will be doing everything in my power to help the next generation in our game so we all can continue to enjoy our great sport for decades to come.”

Hill, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,753,602 contract before agreeing to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Patriots in 2018.

Unfortunately, Hill suffered a torn ACL in Week 1 of the 2018 season that led to him being placed on season-ending injured reserve.

He most recently had a brief stint with the Raiders in 2020 but was released by the team before appearing in a game for them.

For his career, Hill rushed for 2,898 yards on 708 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with 68 receptions for 490 yards receiving and 30 total touchdowns over the course of five seasons and 55 games.

We wish Hill the best in his retirement from the NFL.