Former Chiefs OT Mitchell Schwartz Announces Retirement

Former Chiefs OT Mitchell Schwartz announced on Thursday he is officially calling it quits on his NFL career.

Schwartz hasn’t played since the 2020 season when he injured his back and was released the subsequent offseason. He had back surgery last February but says it’s clear his body is telling him it’s time to retire.

Schwartz, 33, was taken in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Browns. After playing out his rookie contract with the Browns, Schwartz signed a five-year, $33 million deal with the Chiefs in 2016 that included $15 million guaranteed.

Schwartz signed a one-year extension in 2019 to take him through the end of the 2021 season. However, the Chiefs released him after he injured his back in 2020.

For his nine-year career, Schwartz appeared in 134 games for the Browns and Chiefs and made 134 starts, all of them at right tackle.

He was named to the Associated Press All-Pro team four straight years from 2016-2019, earning first-team honors in 2018.