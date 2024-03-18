Former Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch Announces Retirement

According to Todd Archer, recently released Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch is announcing his retirement from the NFL today after six seasons with Dallas.

Archer adds that a neck injury forced Vander Esch into the decision, as he was injured colliding with teammate Micah Parsons in a game against the 49ers and was limited to just five games in 2023.

Vander Esch, 28, was selected by the Cowboys with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $11.847 million rookie contract that included a $6.696 million signing bonus.

Dallas declined to pick up Vander Esch’s option for the 2022 season. He later agreed to a one-year deal with the Cowboys and re-signed to another one-year, $11 million contract in 2023.

In 2023, Vander Esch appeared in five games for the Cowboys and recorded 30 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

For his career, Vander Esch appeared in 71 games and recorded 469 tackles, three and a half sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown.

The staff of NFLTR wishes Vander Esch the best in his retirement from the NFL.