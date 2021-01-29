Former Eagles QBs Coach Press Taylor Expected To Join Colts’ Staff

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that former Eagles passing game coordinator/QBs coach Press Taylor is expected to join the Colts’ coaching staff under HC Frank Reich.

The Colts lost a number of key assistants in recent weeks including Nick Sirianni and Kevin Patullo.

Taylor previously worked for Reich while they were together with the Eagles.

Taylor, 33, began his coaching career at Tulsa back in 2011 as the team’s QBs coach/graduate assistant. He spent two years in Tulsa before joining the Eagles as their offensive quality control coach in 2013.

Taylor worked his way up to offensive quality control & assistant quarterbacks coach before he was promoted to QBs coach in 2018. He had passing game coordinator added to his title in 2020.