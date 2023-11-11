Former NFL CB D.J. Hayden Passes Away At Age 33

Joseph Duarte reports that former NFL CB D.J. Hayden has passed away due to a traffic collision on Saturday morning.

Hayden, 33, was taken by the Raiders with the No. 12 overall pick back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract, but the Raiders declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Hayden later signed a one-year deal worth up to $5.25 million with the Lions in 2017 before agreeing to a three-year, $19 million contract with $9.5 million guaranteed the following year.

After playing out his contract with Jacksonville, Hayden eventually signed on to Washington’s practice squad and re-signed with the team on a futures contract before later being released.

In 2021, Hayden appeared in one game for Washington but did not record any statistics.

In his NFL career, Hayden appeared in 92 games and made 41 starts, recording 328 tackles, four and a half sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one defensive touchdown, and four interceptions.

The staff of NFLTR offers their condolences to Hayden’s friends and family during this difficult time.