Former NFL DL Arthur Jones Passed Away At 39

The Baltimore Ravens announced that former DL Arthur Jones has passed away at the age of 39.

We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones’ sudden passing. pic.twitter.com/waPIF3Bj7K — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2025

“We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones’ sudden passing,” Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta said, via the team’s site. “Arthur’s presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others. He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic — always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends.”

Jones, 39, was a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2010. He played out his four-year rookie contract with the Ravens before signing a five-year, $33 million contract with the Colts and was set to make a base salary of $6.25 million for the 2017 season when the Colts released him.

Washington signed him to a contract in 2017, where he finished his career.

For his career, Jones appeared in 64 games with the Ravens, Colts, and Commanders, recording 173 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

NFLTR would like to offer deep condolences to Jones’ family during this time.