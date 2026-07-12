Former NFL WR Trent Taylor Formally Retired

Former NFL WR Trent Taylor announced he has formally retired, per the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor was drafted by the 49ers, spent most of his career with the team and was most recently with the 49ers last year before going on injured reserve in June.

Taylor, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017 out of Louisiana Tech. He signed a four-year, $2.31 million contract and made base salaries of $645,000 and $735,000 over the final two years of the agreement.

Taylor was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals. He was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

Cincinnati re-signed Taylor to a futures deal for the 2022 season. The Bengals brought him back again in 2023 on a one-year deal only to release him coming out of the preseason. He later caught on with the Bears to finish out the season.

Taylor spent the 2024 season with the 49ers’ practice squad and re-signed after the season on a futures deal. However, his 2025 was ended when he was placed on injured reserve in June.

For his career, Taylor appeared in 80 games across seven seasons with the 49ers, Bengals and Bears. He recorded 88 catches on 138 targets for 845 yards and three touchdowns, five carres for 13 yards and 112 punt returns for 1,051 yards (9.4 yards per return).