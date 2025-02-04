Former Packers K Mason Crosby Formally Announces Retirement

Longtime Packers K Mason Crosby formally announced his retirement on Tuesday after 17 years in the NFL, the vast majority in Green Bay.

Crosby didn’t play at all this past season and last appeared in a game in 2023, so he’s been unofficially retired for a little while now. This opens the door for the Packers to give him the appropriate honors now that his playing career is officially done.

Crosby, 40, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2007. He finished his four-year, $16.1 million contract in 2019 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a new three-year extension worth $12.9 million with Green Bay.

The Packers elected not to bring Crosby back after that deal expired and he had a stint with the Rams’ practice squad in 2023. Los Angeles released him soon after. From there he caught on with the giants for a few games.

For his career, Mason appeared in 258 games for the Packers and converted 395 out of 485 field goal attempts (81.4 percent) to go along with 733 out of 753 extra point tries.