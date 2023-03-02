Former Panthers Owner Jerry Richardson Passed Away

According to Scott Fowler, former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has passed away at the age of 86.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of former owner Jerry Richardson. pic.twitter.com/9Cjn0PSYW2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 2, 2023

Richardson was responsible for bringing the expansion franchise to the Carolinas in 1995. However, he sold the team in 2018 after a report from former team employees about various incidents of sexual and racial harassment.

He was fined by the NFL but not forced to sell. He did that voluntarily, selling to current owner Dave Tepper for $2.75 billion.

Richardson, 86, founded the Panthers’ franchise back in 1993 and the team’s first season was in 1995.

For two decades, Richardson was one of the league’s most influential owners and had a significant hand in negotiations for the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NFLPA in 2011 that was resolved after a lockout.

Allegations of sexual and racial misconduct from former team employees who Richardson paid out private settlements with ultimately forced him to sell the team in 2018.