Former Patriots CB Malcolm Butler Retiring From NFL

According to Aaron Wilson, former Patriots CB Malcolm Butler is announcing his retirement from the NFL, with plans to write a book and continue with his real estate investments.

Butler, 34, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama back in 2014. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before signing a one-year restricted tender worth $3.91 million for the 2017 season.

From there, Butler agreed to a five-year contract worth more than $61 million to go along with over $30 million guaranteed with the Titans in 2018. He was owed a base salary of $11.1 million for the 2021 season when the Titans released him.

Butler signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2021, but he opted to sit out the season. The Cardinals cut him loose and he later signed a two-year deal worth up to $9 million with the Patriots.

However, the Patriots placed him on injured reserve and later released him with a settlement. He worked out for the Falcons but was never signed by the team, having not played since 2020 with the Titans.

For his career, Butler appeared in 100 games and recorded 406 tackles, three sacks, 17 interceptions, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 82 pass deflections, and two touchdowns.

The staff of NFLTR wishes Butler the best in his retirement from the NFL.