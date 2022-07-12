Former Patriots TE Matt LaCosse Announces Retirement

Former Patriots TE Matt LaCosse announced on Instagram that he is retiring from the NFL on Tuesday.

LaCosse, 29, wound up signing on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2015. He was waived during the preseason and later had a brief stint with the Jets before returning to the Giants during the 2015 season. The Broncos signed him off of New York’s practice squad in 2017.

From there, he signed a two-year deal with the Patriots in March of 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season before returning to New England’s practice squad. He bounced on and off the Patriots’ taxi squad last season.

For his career, LaCosse appeared in 34 games and recorded 40 receptions for 403 yards (10.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.