Former Raiders LB Tanner Muse Clears Waivers, Now Free Agent

Former Raiders LB Tanner Muse officially passed through waivers unclaimed on Tuesday and is now a free agent.

It will be interesting to see if the Raiders end up signing him to their practice squad or if he ends up elsewhere.

Muse, 25, was originally a third-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2020 out of Clemson. He was set to enter the second year of his four-year $4.49 million contract this season.

Muse missed the entire 2020 season due to a toe injury, but was healthy during training camp and contributing on special teams. The Raiders waived him on Monday.

During his four-year college career, Muse recorded 191 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 14 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and scored two defensive touchdowns.