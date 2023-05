Former Rams QB Bryce Perkins Participating In Giants’ Rookie Minicamp

Former Rams QB Bryce Perkins is participating in the Giants’ rookie minicamp, according to MLFootball.

Perkins, 26, signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2020. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to Los Angeles’ practice squad.

Perkins spent time on and off the team’s active roster until being re-signed to a future contract back in 2021. Perkins became an unrestricted free-agent this off-season.

In 2022, Perkins appeared in five games for the Rams. He completed 19 of his 34 passes (55.9%) for 161 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also added 90 rushing yards on 19 carries (4.7 YPC).

During his college career, Perkins recorded 544 completions on 844 pass attempts (64.5 percent) for 6,210 yards, 47 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.