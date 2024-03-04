Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright Joining 49ers Coaching Staff

Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright announced on his YouTube channel that he is joining the coaching staff of the San Francisco 49ers.

Wright said he will be an assistant LB coach and defensive quality control. It’s his first coaching gig after retiring from the league officially after the 2021 season.

Wright, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He played out the final year of his four-year, $27 million contract that included $15,431,000 guaranteed and made a base salary of $7.2 million for the 2018 season.

Wright returned to the Seahawks on a two-year, $15 million deal in 2019. He made a base salary of $3.5 million in 2020 before signing a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2021.

For his career, Wright appeared in 161 games over 11 years primarily with the Seahawks and for one year with the Raiders. He recorded 989 total tackles, 50 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, nine recoveries, six interceptions and 53 pass deflections.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016.