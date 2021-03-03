Former Titans TE Delanie Walker Plans To Play In 2021

According to Adam Schefter, former Titans TE Delanie Walker is gunning to play in 2021.

Walker was out of football this past season, which Schefter says was partially by choice as he had concerns about COVID-19 and wanted to take some time to get back to 100 percent health.

There were a number of teams that showed interest in Walker at varying points last year, so it’s possible he could find another opportunity to play.

Walker, 36, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2006. He spent seven years in San Francisco before signing on with the Titans for the 2013 season.

Walker was entering the final year of his three-year, $19.075 million contract when he agreed to a two-year, $17 million extension that included an $8 million signing bonus and $12.76 million guaranteed in 2019.

He was set to make a base salary of $5.4 million in 2020, but the Titans released him going into the offseason.

In 2019, Walker appeared in seven games for the Titans and caught 21 passes for 215 yards receiving and two touchdowns.